Suspension of Guanta & El Guamache calls on VENEZIOLA SHUTTLE

To continue offering the best possible service to its customers given the current market conditions, CMA CGM is suspending its calls to the Venezuelan ports of Guanta and El Guamache on the Veneziola Shuttle service with immediate effect.

WIth fortnightly departures, Veneziola Shuttle’s new rotation is as follows :

Kingston – Barcadera – Willemstad – La Guaira – Puerto Cabello – Cartagena

For cargo already in transit to Guanta and El Guamache, CMA CGM will take the necessary measures to connect it as timely as possible.



Source: CMA CGM