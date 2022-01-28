Sustainability consultancy takes off in corporate travel: ATPI Halo celebrates 100 days

This January, the ATPI Group’s sustainable travel consultancy ATPI Halo, celebrates 100 days since inception.

In just over three months, the new ATPI Halo division has welcomed new clients to its bespoke carbon offsetting programme, spoken at industry-leading events on the topic of decarbonisation, and supported shipping organisations to work towards the industry’s emissions reductions pledges.

ATPI Halo is the first sustainability-specific venture from a Travel Management Company (TMC). In December ATPI Halo sponsored a dedicated sustainability award at the International Federation of Motorsport annual awards in Monaco.

Pippa Ganderton, product director, ATPI Halo said:

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved so far in such a short space of time here at ATPI Halo. In particular we are buoyed by interest and commitment to our sustainability consultancy from clients across the portfolio of specialisms in our business. There is real intent from our clients to minimise environmental impact, with ATPI Halo advising on new approaches to all areas of operations, including travel. We continue to support our clients to meet their sustainability goals in 2022 and beyond.”

ATPI Halo is working on a number of projects to help travel buyers better understand the science behind carbon emissions and sustainability technology, as well as establishing where in the supply chain emissions from corporate travel originate through robust and accurate reporting. The consultancy also offers leading carbon offsetting projects, independently audited and assessed to deliver meaningful positive environmental and social benefits to the communities around the world relevant to ATPI clients’ core areas of business.

The ATPI Group operates from 100+ offices worldwide, and has successful operations in corporate travel, corporate event management, online travel technology and specialist travel management for a number of key industries, including the energy and shipping sectors, as well as sports events.

Source: ATPI Group