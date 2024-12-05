Sustainable hull cleaning for Singapore with HullWiper and Unidive Subsea

HullWiper’s sustainable hull cleaning solution is coming to Singapore.

The company has signed a lease agreement with Unidive Subsea to bring its eco-friendly Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) hull cleaning technology to PSA terminals, Seatrium Yards and Singapore’s inner anchorages. Plans are also in place to expand services to FPSOs, FSOs and semi-submersibles under contracts with regional oil and gas companies.

Singapore’s maritime industry is a key contributor to its economy, driven by its strategic location at the intersection of major maritime trade routes.

Unidive Subsea provides diving and ROV services, supporting leading oil and drilling companies in Singapore. In partnership with HullWiper Ltd, they are focused on integrating cutting-edge technologies while promoting sustainable growth within the shipping industry.

Set to launch in January 2025, HullWiper’s sustainable hull cleaning solution will support the country’s Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 through responsible and safe maritime practices.

Adapting to the future

“Innovation is key to success, and with Singapore’s maritime sector being a lynchpin to our country’s economic growth, having HullWiper in this region opens up new opportunities,” says Jeremiah Chen, Unidive Subsea’s Director. “It allows us to refine traditional service methods and adapt to the ever-evolving demands of this dynamic industry.”

Singapore has long been a leader in advocating for sustainable alternatives, with the Maritime and Port Authority actively driving initiatives to promote sustainable shipping practices through policy, technological innovation and international collaboration. HullWiper aligns with this commitment by offering an eco-friendly hull cleaning solution that minimises downtime for vessels in the busy waterways of Singapore. The ROV technology enables cleaning operations to occur day or night, in most weather conditions, and while cargo or bunker fuel operations are underway. The use of ROVs not only improves safety by reducing the risks associated with traditional diver-based cleaning but also ensures that residues and contaminants are collected and filtered through environmentally responsible processes, protecting marine life and water quality.

Cleaner, greener shipping

“HullWiper’s ROV technology offers an eco-conscious approach to hull cleaning,” says John Armstrong, HullWiper Managing Director. “It makes hull cleaning more efficient, safe and environmentally friendly, allowing vessels to operate at peak performance while reducing fuel consumption and lowering GHG emissions.”

Since its launch in late 2013, HullWiper has expanded from its first base in Dubai to key locations across the Middle East, as well as ports in Australia, South Korea, Mauritius, Panama, Denmark, and Sweden. HullWiper has completed over 2,000 hull cleans for vessels worldwide.

