Sustainable Ship and Offshore Recycling Program celebrates its 500th Free Safety Awareness Session

The Sustainable Ship and Offshore Recycling Program (SSORP) is proud to announce the successful completion of its 500th free safety awareness session at the ship recycling yards across the Indian Subcontinent. This milestone underscores SSORP’s firm commitment to elevating safety standards and promoting sustainable practices within the ship recycling industry.

Significant Achievements:

Diverse Educational Content: Over 20 unique topics have been addressed in these sessions, spanning crucial areas such as emergency response, environmental hazards, personal protective equipment, and legal compliance with international conventions like the Hong Kong Convention. This wide array of topics ensures comprehensive knowledge dissemination, addressing all facets of safety and environmental sustainability in ship recycling.

Practical Training Enhancements: In addition to our comprehensive training sessions, SSORP regularly conducts mock drills for ship recycling workers, simulating emergency situations to enhance their readiness and reinforce safe practices in real-world scenarios.

Extensive Reach and Impact: The program has made its mark on 146 different ship recycling yards, demonstrating SSORP’s capability to engage multiple stakeholders and adapt to diverse operational environments.

Robust Worker Engagement: A total of 7,865 workers have benefited from these free training sessions. This extensive training effort is crucial for empowering the workforce with the skills and knowledge necessary to ensure their safety and enhance their productivity. Even amidst the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, SSORP has maintained its dedication to safety by adapting and continuing to provide vital training virtually, ensuring that health standards and safety education remain uncompromised.

Why this matters: The free-of-cost training sessions ensure that there are no barriers to access for the workers, promoting inclusivity and widespread adoption of best practices. By focusing on critical safety and environmental topics, SSORP helps mitigate potential hazards associated with ship recycling, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and environmental damage. These initiatives not only protect human health and the environment but also align the ship recycling industry in the Indian Subcontinent with global safety and environmental standards.

Despite the current dip in the number of vessels being sent for recycling, SSORP continues to deliver its invaluable training to the available workforce, affirming its unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability.

“The core mission of our training sessions is to engrain the highest standards of safety and sustainability into the very fabric of the ship recycling industry. By educating the workforce about safe and environmentally responsible practices, we not only safeguard their well-being but also ensure that our industry serves as a model of sustainable development,” says Dr. Anand Hiremath, Head of the Sustainable Ship and Offshore Recycling Program.

Source: GMS