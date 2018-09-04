Suwaiq Port Starts Operations

Al Suwaiq port started its first official commercial operation yesterday in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications.

The launch comes after the successful test operation, which began on August 15, two weeks before the actual commercial operation.

In a statement, the ministry said, “This port will integrate with other major ports in Oman in order to capitalise on and maximise the potential of the maritime transport sector.”

After its launch, Al Suwaiq port will be able to start receiving various commodities, such as general merchandise, livestock, vegetables and fruits from major international markets. The port will also serve as a platform for the private sector to develop and provide support services within and around the port.

Source: Times Of Oman