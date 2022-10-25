Svanehøj Tank Control Systems secures order for Chinese LNG-import terminal

In February 2023, Svanehøj Tank Control Systems will deliver the tank gauging system for COOEC’s six new LNG tanks for the Longkou Nanshan LNG Terminal which is under construction. It is being built as the global trade of LNG is spiking.

Global investments in LNG are increasing, not least in China, who is currently constructing around 40 LNG tanks with the capacity of 220.000 m3. To secure the LNG storage, one of the largest EPCI contractors for offshore oil and gas industry in the Asia Pacific region, COOEC, has chosen Svanehøj Tank Control Systems to implement tank gauging system to improve safety on six new LNG tanks of 220,000 m3.

One consequence of increased global trade in LNG is an increased diversification of LNG supply sources. The import terminals must increasingly handle LNG with different compositions, which is a primary concern in terms of assuring stability and safety in LNG storage. It can be an unstable stratification that can evolve into a rollover of the layers. This causes an increase in the boil off rate up to 10 times than the normal condition, increase or over pressurization of the tank, or lifting of relief valve of the tanks, explains David Clercq, Sales Manager at Svanehøj Tank Control Systems.

The monitoring systems are important to keep the highest safety measures on the LNG-import terminals. The servo level gauges will be providing continuous measurement of the LNG level using a servo-driven sensor that is in direct contact with the liquid. Thereby, ensuring that the levels inside the LNG-storage are stable. The LTD gauges will simultaneously provide accurate measurement of the temperature and density throughout the LNG column in each tank.

Extensive order

The order from COOEC includes 18 servo level gauges, six LTD gauges, 12 multi-spot temperature sensors, and hardware and software for data acquisition and rollover prediction. The contract is the largest to date for Svanehøj Tank Control Systems in China and is the result of an increased focus on the attractive Chinese LNG market. A market in which Svanehøj Tank Control Systems is already well on its way to establishing itself.

– China is by far the biggest market in terms of onshore LNG regasification terminals, and this new order for the Longkou Nanshan LNG Terminal is a huge achievement and milestone for our new sales strategy in China, says Fabrice Vandewalle, Sales Manager at Svanehøj Tank Control Systems.

The order for Longkou Nanshan LNG Terminal is the latest of four orders at Chinese LNG terminals. Svanehøj Tank Control Systems has also implemented tank gauging systems on six tanks at Fujian LNG Terminal, six tanks at Ningbo LNG Terminal and four tanks at Tangshan LNG Terminal. In addition, Svanehøj Tank Control Systems is already planning expansions at the Ningbo, the Tangshan, and the Longkou Nanshan LNG terminals with the latter expected to reach a total quantity of 20 LNG tanks.

Investing in the growing market for liquefied energy storage

Svanehøj’s Tank Control Systems business was established in Calais, France in 1961 as Whessoe plc. The company equipped its first gas carriers in the 1970s and its first LNG storage tank in 1983. It was also the first to provide a level, temperature, and density (LTD) gauge for floating storage. The company was part of Wärtsilä from 2006 until it was acquired by Svanehøj in 2022.

Based on the acquisition, Svanehøj is now preparing extensive investments in products and services – through upgrades to the existing product range and through completely new solutions that will meet future needs for storing liquified energy, such as green methanol and ammonia. Regarding the existing systems for LNG and LPG, the focus is on modifying product design and material composition to reduce maintenance costs.

At the same time, Svanehøj is working on developing a new and better tank data acquisition system with intuitive user interfaces to make it easier to operate storage tanks in a more efficient way. In terms of service, Svanehøj has been successful in its pump business by offering flexible end-to-end service and aftersales concepts. That mindset is now being transferred to the Tank Control Systems business, which will become a one-stop-shop for the sale, installation, and service of gauging systems.

Source: Svanehøj Danmark A/S