Svend Stenberg Mølholt Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Inchcape Shipping Services

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS), a global leader in port agency and marine services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Svend Stenberg Mølholt as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 9, 2024. With an impressive track record in driving sustainable business transformation and growth within the maritime and IT industry, Svend brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Svend has been in the shipping industry for 20 years, most recently serving as the Group COO in Monjasa Holding, a global fuel and shipping company. In this role, Svend demonstrated his expertise in orchestrating the seamless functioning of a global workforce. With oversight of a business spanning multiple offices and catering to customers worldwide, he effectively navigated responsible progress within the organisation.

While serving as the Group COO, Svend also held the position of Chairman of the Board at RelateIT, one of Denmark’s largest NAV/Business Central partners. Here, he played a pivotal role in developing the business and organisation to a point where a new owner was better suited for the size and trajectory the organisation had successfully positioned itself on. In November 2023, RelateIT was acquired by twoday, building on and ensuring continued successful development for the people, customers and partners to RelateIT.

Before his time at Monjasa Holding and RelateIT, Svend spent most of his career in Maersk Logistics / Damco and held a number of roles in China and Denmark, including Chief Commercial Officer and, finally, Chief Transformation Officer. Svend’s ability to build personal relationships and connect with people from all walks of life has been instrumental in his success.

“We are thrilled to welcome Svend Stenberg as Chief Commercial Officer at Inchcape Shipping Services,” said Philippe Maezelle, Chief Executive Officer at ISS. “Svend will bring a wealth of both Commercial and Transformation knowledge to ISS. In this role, Svend will be navigating the organisation to ensure a relentless focus on customers, building on the relations and changing requirements of the industry and customers, to ensure we continue earning our right to qualify as a global leader in port agency and marine services. Svend’s experience from building sustainable growth through connecting with customers, employees, trends, changing business landscapes, and stakeholders is essential as we accelerate our business in the years ahead. ”

Source: Inchcape Shipping Services