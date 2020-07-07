Svitzer A/S strengthens its global leadership team with new head of Human Resources

Towage operator and part of Maersk, Svitzer A/S, is further strengthening its global leadership team with the appointment of Lars Even Rasmussen as new global Head of HR.

54-year old Lars Even Rasmussen comes with a background in Economics and 11 years of various senior positions within Maersk’s global HR organisation – most recently as Maersk Head of Organisation Development.

CEO of Svitzer A/S, Kasper Friis Nilaus, is happy to welcome Lars Even Rasmussen on-board, saying: “Svitzer is a people company. The value we deliver to our customers comes out of the hands of 4,000 professionals across sea and shore and the safety, skillset and continuous development of our people play an essential role in our ambitious strategy to grow and stay ahead in global towage. Lars brings to the table extensive experience with finding, developing and retaining the right talent for the job in a global/local context and I look very much forward to having him onboard.”

Lars Even Rasmussen will report to Kasper Friis Nilaus and be based in Svitzer’s global Head Office in Nordhavn in Copenhagen, from where he will be working closely with the regional management teams.

“I am joining Svitzer in challenging times where it is more important than ever to keep people healthy and safe – because our people are our biggest strength and to ensure uninterrupted services to our clients. I very much look forward to contributing to the continued development of the company, both on a daily basis across the many operations and on the more strategic level to future proof the business and ensure jobs and careers also in the years to come. It has always struck me how dedicated Svitzer people are and the outlook of joining a proud and passionate organisation and HR function is truly engaging,” Lars Even Rasmussen stated.

Source: Svitzer A/S