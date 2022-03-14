Svitzer Americas Appoints New Managing Director For Svitzer Argentina

Effective 1 July 2022, Christian Burgauer will take over as new Managing Director for Svitzer Argentina S.A.U., replacing long-time Managing Director, Kees van den Borne, who has decided to pursue new opportunities outside of Argentina.

Svitzer has been operating in Argentina since 2016, where it services its customers with eight vessels in four ports – Buenos Aires, Bahia Blanca, Rosario and Necochea – and employees in total 150 people onshore and offshore.

Commenting on the appointment, Arjen van Dijk, Managing Director at Svitzer Americas said:

“I am very pleased to announce that Christian Burgauer will take over the helm as new Managing Director for Svitzer Argentina. Christian has been with Svitzer Argentina since the beginning and has worked closely with Kees van den Borne in establishing Svitzer’s presence and position in Argentina. I am therefore confident that Svitzer Argentina is in good hands and that Christian is the right person to further develop and strengthen our operations in the country. I also want to thank Kees van den Borne for his strong dedication and efforts these past five years, he has been instrumental in securing Svitzer a good market position in Argentina under challenging circumstances.”

Christian Burgauer has been Chief Financial Officer with Svitzer Argentina since 2017 and he is looking forward to taking on the position as Managing Director:

“I am very excited about the opportunity to head Svitzer’s operations in Argentina, and I look forward to further developing our services together with the team to ensure that Svitzer continues to deliver safe, reliable and efficient towage services to our customers in the local Argentinean ports where we operate.”

As of 1 April 2022, Eduardo Chiazzaro will join Svitzer Argentina as new CFO – he comes from a position as Head of Finance with APM Terminals in Argentina.

In the Americas region, Svitzer employs 835 people and operates 80 vessels, delivering marine services to global and regional customers across 12 countries.

Source: Svitzer