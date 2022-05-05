Svitzer Americas Take Delivery of New Tugboat in the Dominican Republic

With the acquisition of the Svitzer Rivas, Svitzer Americas further strengthens its operations and position as the leading towage provider in the Dominican Republic & Caribbean

COPENHAGEN, 5 MAY 2022 – Svitzer, leading global towage provider and part of Maersk, has announced it has taken delivery of a new tugboat to further strengthen its operations in the Dominican Republic. The Svitzer Rivas is an 80 tonnes bollard-pull ASD tug of the Ramparts 2400 XS series, designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built by Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey.

Svitzer has been present in the Dominican Republic and Caribbean islands since 2010 through a joint venture with Remolcadores Dominicanos. The company is the leading towage provider in the Caribbean, with 26 vessels servicing five countries at more than 12 ports in the Caribbean.

Commenting on the delivery of the new tugboat, Arjen van Dijk, Managing Director Svitzer Americas said: “With this addition to the fleet, we invest in our ability to meet our customers’ demands now as well as in the future. Our operations in the Caribbean are key to Svitzer Americas and by expanding and modernising our fleet, we aim to further strengthen our position as the leading towage provider in the Caribbean.”

Matthias Reinarz, Managing Director Svitzer Caribbean added: “I am very pleased that we can soon welcome the Svitzer Rivas to the Dominican Republic – a modern and powerful tug, ideally suited to service the range of vessels that call the ports in the country. In the capable hands of our skilled offshore colleagues, Svitzer Rivas will add further efficiency, reliability and safety to the service already provided to our customers in the Dominican Republic.”

The Svitzer Rivas measures 24.40 metres and is driven by two 3.150 HP Caterpillar main engines reaching bollard-pull of 80 tonnes.

In the Americas region, Svitzer employs 835 people and operates 80 vessels, delivering marine services to global and regional customers across 12 countries.

Source: Svitzer