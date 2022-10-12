Svitzer Appoints Sabrina Weymiens As New Head Of Transformation

Svitzer, a leading global towage provider and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has today announced the appointment of Sabrina Weymiens to the newly created role of Head of Transformation. Sabrina has been appointed to spearhead Svitzer’s transformation journey and keep the company on track as it tackles decarbonisation and delivers superior customer service.

Sabrina has worked at Svitzer since April 2021, when she joined as Head of Commercial Innovation. Prior to joining Svitzer, she worked for Maersk Growth as Innovation Program Manager. Outside the shipping industry Sabrina has experience in strategic innovation roles at Implement Consulting and Johnson & Johnson, among others. She brings to her new role a wealth of knowledge in change management, and experience in building pro-innovation cultures and ecosystems.

Sabrina will work closely together with the rest of the Global Leadership Team to realise a transformation that focuses on customers, employees and communities. Her role will see Sabrina design and apply principles, methods, approaches and governance to Svitzer’s transformation journey.

Sharing her thoughts on her new role, Sabrina Weymiens, Head of Transformation at Svitzer said: “I’m looking forward to helping unleash the full potential we have here at Svitzer. Through my work as the Head of Commercial Innovation, I’ve helped to initiate Svitzer’s transformation and will continue to drive this forward through the creation and execution of a transformation roadmap. Working together as a united team across the organisation, I believe we can future-proof Svitzer’s business for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Commenting on Sabrina’s appointment, Kasper Nilaus, Chief Executive Officer at Svitzer said: The marine services industry is facing significant challenges and the transformation journey will help ensure we remain an attractive workplace and meet our key business and commercial objectives, from decarbonisation to delivering the best possible service to our global customer base.”

Source: Svitzer