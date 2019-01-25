Svitzer appoints two new Cluster Managers in Europe

Svitzer, a leading provider of harbour and terminal towage to the global shipping industry, has recently appointed Fred Jeeninga as Cluster Managing Director, Continental Europe (Netherlands, Belgium, Georgia) and Maurice McKeating as Cluster Managing Director, UK South.

Kasper Nilaus, Managing Director of Svitzer Europe: “It is very pleasing to fill two senior positions with candidates who bring a wealth of experience from the industry. Fred has been with Svitzer for many years and Maurice joins us with his sterling industry background and a customer view point.”

Fred Jeeninga holds nearly 20 years of experience from the marine service industry. His work has taken him to Russia, Germany, Denmark, Brazil, and the Caribbean. He has been with Svitzer since 2009, most recently as Operations Manager in Svitzer Americas before taking on his new role.

Commenting on his appointment, Fred said: “I am humbled and at the same time excited to manage one of our more diverse clusters – not to mention moving back to my home country the Netherlands. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of our business in Continental Europe.”

Maurice McKeating has nearly 30 years of international experience, the majority of which were regional or managing director roles. He was born in the UK and has worked in Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangladesh, and The Philippines before moving back to the UK. Prior to joining Svitzer, he was most recently Cluster Head, UK, Ireland and Mediterranean of APL.

Maurice said: “This role will indeed challenge me to make use of and develop my extensive maritime experience. I am very much looking forward to working with our impressive shore teams and crews.”

Source: Svitzer