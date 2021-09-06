Svitzer Australia awarded towage contract for Royal Australian Navy

Svitzer Australia, Australia’s leading towage provider, has been announced as the successful tenderer for a long-term contract to provide towage services for the Australian Department of Defence, servicing the Royal Australian Navy.

As the winner of the Defence Marine Support Services Package 3 tender, Svitzer will provide towage services for Australia’s naval fleet, the management of Navy towage assets, and the development of naval personnel training in major ports around Australia.

With a network of over 20 ports nationally and as the largest employer of Australian seafarers, Svitzer Australia will continue to promote and support Australian and local maritime industries and jobs as part of this long-term contract.

Svitzer Australia Managing Director, Nicolaj Noes, said: “We are honoured to be chosen as the trusted partner to provide essential towage services to the Royal Australian Navy as they undertake their vital duty to serve Australia at sea.

“With our network of ports around Australia, fleet capability and experienced crews, we are well placed to provide a safe, reliable and efficient service for the Navy’s operational and strategic needs.

“Our commitment to safety at sea is a core Svitzer value and will underpin the delivery of our towage capability for Defence. We look forward to fostering a strong working relationship with Defence and to providing round-the-clock, responsive support to Navy vessels and personnel as they call at ports around Australia.

“Being part of the local community is central to Svitzer Australia’s role in the ports we operate in, and we look forward to servicing the Navy and investing in our local communities now and into the future. As part of our contract, we are committed to providing strong and continued support to our local communities with a focus on Indigenous engagement, leveraging our local supplier network and partnering with Defence to provide employment opportunities, enriching the Svitzer workforce and enhancing industry capability.

“By tapping into Svitzer’s global experience and local presence, we are well-positioned to deliver navigation and personnel training, which will develop the capabilities of Navy personnel and provide potential employment opportunities for veterans.”

Svitzer has previously supported Defence as a towage subcontractor in several Australian ports and has a long and proven history in Australia, providing flexible and reliable towage services to the highest industry standards to the Australian Defence maritime community.

Svitzer will commence towage operations for the Navy from 1 October 2021.

