Svitzer Europe Strengthens Service In Northern England With Acquisition Of New Tug

Leading towage operator Svitzer has announced the purchase and renaming of the Immingham-based tug Innovation, following the end of a chartering agreement for the vessel from Damen Marine Services. After the acquisition, the three-year-old vessel was renamed to Svitzer Eleanor and its ownership officially passed to Svitzer. Svitzer Eleanor will follow the naming theme of fellow tugs in service in Immingham, including Svitzer Josephine, Svitzer Kathleen and Svitzer Laura.

The name Svitzer Eleanor was picked by and named after Eleanor Wright, the daughter of Training Master Sam Wright, who has worked on board the tug since Svitzer first chartered the vessel from Damen. After the paperwork was completed, six-year-old Eleanor Wright and her family were invited on a vessel visit which included inspection of the bridge and the engine room, along with treats at the at the Captain’s table.

The 75.3-ton bollard pull Damen RSD Tug 2513 is a solid, compact tug with high manoeuvrability; qualities that make the vessel ideal for servicing customers on the large tidal estuary waters of the Humber. With a length of almost 25m and a beam of over 13m, Svitzer Eleanor’s propulsion system includes two MTU 16V 4000 M63L main engines which can power the vessels to speeds of up to 13kt.

The vessel, which is completely insulated and accommodates four people, carries a sound absorbing ceiling in the wheelhouse and includes floating floors. The superstructure is mounted to reduce noise levels, with the aim to improve working conditions on board and increase crew welfare and comfort.

Svitzer Eleanor joining Svitzer’s fleet on a permanent basis is a reflection of the company’s continuous fleet renewal program. The move further strengthens the already-robust service that the company offers on the Humber, one of its key hubs in England.

Commenting on the announcement, Ita Dickson, Cluster Managing Director UK North, Svitzer Europe, said: “Svitzer Eleanor will play a crucial role in further enhancing our operational capability in Northern England and will help us to solidify our position as the leading towage services provider in the Humber for the long term. The acquisition of this tug is proof of our commitment to the region.

“We are also extremely excited about the involvement that our crew, and specifically Eleanor Wright, have had on the naming process of Svitzer Eleanor. We always aim to be a valuable, positive part of the communities where we operate, and seeing the interest that the new tug has sparked among the crew’s children and families is very special to us.”

Source: Svitzer