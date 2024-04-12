Svitzer Europe Welcomes Sara Kalle As Chief Commercial Officer

Svitzer Europe, a leading global towage provider, today announces the appointment of Sara Gerdner Kalle as its new Chief Commercial Officer, effective 1 April 2024. With a background spanning nearly 25 years in the logistics and supply chain industry, Sara brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to her new role.

With a strong passion for exceptional customer service and a belief in the power of digitalisation, Sara will lead the Commercial function for Svitzer Europe, focusing on nurturing long-term stakeholder relationships, spearheading commercial development, and driving growth initiatives. Sara will be pivotal in harnessing Svitzer’s commitment to digitalisation to help the business and its customers to move forwards to deliver safe, sustainable marine services.

Prior to joining Svitzer Europe, Sara served as the head of the eCommerce Logistics team at Maersk APAC, where she led the development of innovative new solutions and navigated complex market landscapes. Her extensive experience includes leadership roles at Singapore Post, DB Schenker, and H&M, where she honed her expertise in fostering customer relationships and driving growth initiatives.

“The opportunity to join Svitzer as the CCO for Europe was incredibly appealing due to the company’s established reputation in maritime services, its commitment to safety and sustainability, and the chance to work with a diverse, talented team,” says Gerdner Kalle. “The role presents a unique opportunity to be part of a dynamic and innovative maritime organisation, offering market leading solutions tailored to individual customer needs.”

“My experience in Singapore and Asia overall, in various fields within the supply chain both from the service provider-, customer-, and start-up perspective, has equipped me with a unique perspective on diverse markets and industry dynamics,” Gerdner Kalle adds. “I believe this will be invaluable in my role at Svitzer, where I look forward to driving growth and building resilient commercial relationships across Europe’s varied markets.”

Sara is committed to enhancing client relationships and ensuring service excellence in the European market. She plans to continue Svitzer’s tradition of delivering high-quality service by truly listening to customers’ needs and leveraging technology to enhance communication and efficiency.

“I’m eager to foster a collaborative environment that not only meets our current objectives but also sets us up for future successes. It’s vital to build a strong foundation that encourages innovation and continuous improvement, for Svitzer and for our customers,” she concludes.

“It has been key for us to find a new CCO who shares our passion for excellent customer service and brings all the right capabilities to continue building our position in the European market. Svitzer Europe warmly welcomes Sara Gerdner Kalle to its leadership team and looks forward to the innovative solutions and strategic guidance she will bring to the company,” says Lise Demant, Managing Director at Svitzer.

Source: Svitzer