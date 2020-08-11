Svitzer strengthens its leadership with new Managing Director for Europe and new global Chief Commercial Officer

Today, global towage operator Svitzer has announced that effective 1 September 2020, Lise Demant will leave her role as global CCO and take up the position of MD for Svitzer’s Europe region, succeeding Kasper Friis Nilaus, who was recently appointed CEO of Svitzer A/S. Also effective 1 September, Videlina Georgieva will succeed Lise Demant as global CCO and enter Svitzer’s global Leadership Team.

Lise Demant and Videlina Georgieva are both very familiar faces in Svitzer and the towage industry.

Lise Demant joined Svitzer in 2013 as Chief Operating Officer in Svitzer Asia Pte Ltd., coming from her role as Director and Head of Offshoring in Maersk Tankers. In 2017 she was appointed global Chief Commercial Officer of Svitzer A/S.

Videlina Georgieva, who is currently global Head of Strategy, Portfolio and Performance Management, joined Svitzer from Maersk Line in 2010 as Regional Commercial and Business Development Manager in Svitzer Australia and has since held the positions as Regional Head of Business Development in Singapore and global Head of Business Development.

Commenting on the changes to the senior leadership team, Kasper Friis Nilaus said: “I strongly believe in developing people and creating opportunities, and I am very pleased that the ideal candidates for these two key positions are found within the company. To stay ahead and continue to deliver safe, reliable services at a competitive price in an industry under pressure, it is paramount that we put our customers and their needs at the heart of everything we do.

“Both Videlina Georgieva and Lise Demant come with proven track records in Maersk, Svitzer and the industry, and they each represent the dedicated commercial mindset we need to succeed now and in the years to come. I have worked with Lise and Videlina for years and I have high respect for their individual competences and their strong shared drive to always improve what we do to remain a committed and innovative partner to our customers.”

Both Lise Demant and Videlina Georgieva are based in Copenhagen and will report to Kasper Friis Nilaus.

Source: Svitzer