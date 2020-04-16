Swaths of U.S. Economy Froze in March

Large chunks of the U.S. economy froze in March as the coronavirus pandemic closed malls, restaurants, factories and mines, causing Americans to cut retail spending by a record amount and the country’s industrial production output to plunge at the steepest rate in more than 70 years.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, gasoline stations, restaurants, bars and online, fell by a seasonally adjusted 8.7% in March from a month earlier, the biggest month-over-month decline since the records began in 1992, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Sales at clothing stores dropped by more than 50%, while spending on motor vehicles, furniture, electronics, and sporting goods fell by double digits.

The Federal Reserve separately said U.S. industrial production — a measure of factory, utility and mining output, which includes oil and natural gas production — fell a seasonally adjusted 5.4% in March, its biggest monthly drop since 1946. Manufacturing output, the biggest component of industrial production, decreased 6.3% from the prior month, also the biggest drop since the end of World War II. A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence also collapsed at a record rate, with the National Association of Home Builders saying its housing market index fell to 30 in April, from 72 the prior month.

The economic decline could be worse in April since business closures only became widespread in mid-March.

“We’re in a deep freeze and the chill is bone-chilling,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, who described the March reports as a prelude of things to come. “That’s what you get in response to a lockdown.”

March’s decline “is literally unprecedented,” said Craig Johnson, president of the retail consulting firm Customer Growth Partners. “Clearly April will be the cruelest month,” he said, since it was only in mid-March that widespread business closures began.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday forecast the U.S. economy will shrink 5.9% this year, a pace more than twice as severe as the 2.5% decline in 2009, and the global economy is almost certainly contracting already.

U.S. stock indexes fell, while U.S. government bond prices rose. The S&P 500 fell 2.3% in morning trading, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 0.655%, from 0.751% Tuesday. The WSJ Dollar Index climbed 1.1%.

The U.S. entered March still riding an 11-year economic expansion. By the end of the month, millions had applied for unemployment benefits and icons of American commerce were shutting down, seeking government aid and shedding staff.

A number of retail-sales categories were hit hard in March, including sales at furniture and electronic stores. Restaurants and bars saw sales drop 26.5% from February as establishments closed their doors or switched to delivery only. Sales at clothing stores dropped 50.5%, and motor vehicle sales decreased 25.6% from the prior month. Consumer spending is the main driver of the U.S. economy, accounting for more than two-thirds of economic output.

Some retail categories posted gains. Americans stockpiled food and increased their outlays on building materials, and at health and personal-care stores in March. Sales at nonstore retailers, a category that includes internet merchants like Amazon.com, rose 3.1%. Grocery-store sales jumped 26.9%.

The data echo recent remarks from executives — that as the coronavirus pandemic spread through the U.S. in March and prompted store closures, there was a surge in sales of groceries and other household staples, but sharp drops in sales of clothing and other categories.

Sales at Walmart Inc.’s 4,700 U.S. stores rose nearly 20% in March, according to documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal, boosted by demand for toilet paper, cleaning supplies, food and work-from-home supplies. The company has hired more than 100,000 people to help staff its stores in recent weeks, which are now closed overnight.

Target Corp.’s March comparable sales, those from stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months, were up more than 20% through March 25 compared with the same period last year. Sales of household essentials, food and beverages rose more than 50% during that time, while sales of apparel and accessories declined more than 20%.

Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell warned in late March the company’s profits would be lower than expected, citing the drop in high-margin apparel and other categories, along with the added expenses of keeping its stores running.

But there are signs some of the surge from stockpiling has cooled more recently as shoppers become wary of going into stores and retailers have placed more limits on how and what shoppers buy.

Joshua Shapiro, chief U.S. economist at MFR Inc., said consumers are likely to hold off on discretionary spending as long as industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic continue to shed jobs.

“It’s going to be a long, drawn-out process, while that’s going on and unemployment is nowhere near where it was, that’s going to be reflected in consumer spending,” he said.

The Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said that data collection in March was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain businesses, which meant “their ability to provide accurate, timely information to Census may be limited.”

Sherry Bahrambeygui, chief executive of warehouse shopping operator PriceSmart Inc. said during an earnings call last week that “a lot is changing, and there are many unknowns at this time, therefore it’s difficult to predict when and how our members’ consumption and spending patterns will adjust to a new normal.”

Jessica Champion, a middle-school teacher living in Springfield, Mo., said she and her husband are spending more than usual on groceries but are otherwise limiting spending.

“I’m pretty lucky, I’m a teacher and so as of right now I don’t have any of my salary cut,” she said, adding that the money she’s saving on gas by driving less is helping with the higher grocery bills. “We have a really strict budget which is a blessing right now because it’s keeping me from spending money online on clothes,” she said.

Julia Scales, a school social worker in Roanoke, Va., said that “when it first started, and we got mandates from the governor to stay home, I bought more groceries initially and stocked more initially, I wasn’t sure how quickly things would change.”

“The past two weeks I spent a bit less,” she said. “I didn’t feel the need to go to stores or want to go to stores — when I go it’s like a short trip and I’m in and out.”

Sales growth at warehouse chain Costco Wholesale Corp. slowed during the second half of March, as the company implemented reduced opening hours and restricted sales of certain products deemed nonessential by some regulators, the U.S. retailer said last week.

Comparable sales, those from stores or digital channels operating for at least 12 months, rose 9.6% for the five weeks ended April 5, excluding the impact of gasoline sales and currency fluctuations, Costco said. Sales of items such as patio furniture, jewelry and apparel slowed during the five-week period, it said.

On Wednesday, Best Buy Co. said sales for the nine-week period ended April 4 fell about 5% from last year. The electronics giant said demand for home office equipment and freezers surged in the week ended March 20 as states ordered residents to shelter at home. But sales have dropped about 30% from a year ago after it closed stores on March 21. It continues to offer online delivery or curbside pickup. The chain said it would furlough about 51,000 hourly store workers following the sharp drop in sales.

