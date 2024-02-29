Swedbank joins Poseidon Principles as its 35th signatory

The Poseidon Principles, a global framework for integrating climate considerations into lending decisions within ship finance, is pleased to announce its newest signatory, Swedbank. By joining the Poseidon Principles for Financial Institutions, Swedbank affirms its commitment to supporting and influencing the continued decarbonisation efforts of the shipping industry.

The Poseidon Principles provide a standardised methodology for data collection and reporting of emissions from banks’ shipping portfolios, with the ambition to support and facilitate the decarbonisation of the shipping industry. Covering more than 80 % of the global ship finance portfolio, the Poseidon Principles now boasts 35 signatories from diverse geographies.

“We are proud and happy to have signed up to the Poseidon Principles, the main reference for climate alignment of ship finance,” said Johanna Fager Wettergren, Head of Group Sustainability. “This adds to the list of sectors in which the bank measures its environmental impact, further strengthening our commitment to helping our customers become more sustainable.”

Founded over 200 years ago, Swedbank’s roots are firmly planted in the history of Sweden’s savings banks and its cooperative agricultural bank tradition, a history that informs its work today. As a leading bank with over 7 million private customers and 600,000 corporate customers in four home markets: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.

“The Poseidon Principles are pleased to welcome Swedbank as their 35th signatory,” said Michael Parker, Poseidon Principles Chair and Chairman of Global Shipping, Logistics and Offshore, Citi. “Evolving our framework in line with the IMO revised strategy encourages the expanded participation of financial institutions worldwide. Swedbank’s own sustainability agenda exemplifies this commitment.”

Source: The Poseidon Principles