Sweden Inflation Remains Stable In July

Sweden’s consumer price inflation held steady in July, after accelerating in the previous two months, data from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in July, the same rate of increase as in June. The expected inflation rate was 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5 percent from June, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.

The inflation rate according to the CPI with a fixed interest rate was also remained stable at 2.2 percent, in line with expectations. Month-on-month, CPIF went up 0.5 percent.

Source: RTT News