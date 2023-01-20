Swedish Club Announces Key Management Moves to Strengthen Global Offering

In a pivotal move aimed at further strengthening The Swedish Club’s long-term position in the global market, the Club has announced the following management changes taking place during late Spring 2023.

Lars A. Malm will become Managing Director and Area Manager in the Club’s Hong Kong office, contributing with his broad range of claims, loss prevention and business development skills to further expand and serve this important shipping hub. At present, approximately 50% of the Club’s business is centred in this important region. Lars currently holds the position of Director, Strategic Business Development & Client Relations. Ruizong Wang will continue as Chairman of The Swedish Club Hong Kong Ltd., reporting to the Managing Director, Thomas Nordberg.

Tord Nilsson has been appointed Area Manager, Team UK. He will drive the Club’s reinsurance activities and lead continued expansion within this vital maritime centre with the aim of further establishing the London office as a full-service operation delivering exceptional underwriting and claims services to owners and brokers. Tord is currently serving as Director, Underwriting, Reinsurance & Risk Control. Lars Nilsson will continue as Senior Advisor at the head office in Gothenburg and report to the Managing Director, Thomas Nordberg. Lars will remain involved in the Club’s reinsurance activities, corporate projects and continue his important coordinating role for the Club in relation to the International Group of P&I Clubs.

Managing Director Thomas Nordberg explains: “As a committed mutual Club, we are gearing up the organisation to be ready for future challenges and opportunities. These important management moves are a part of these ambitions. We are an international marine insurance company serving our members and developing our business in key areas. Enabling our regional teams to deliver the highest levels of business experience and expertise to their markets means that we can be sure of offering our members and business partners the best marine insurance solutions.

“To take care of current members, create new partnerships and maximise the potential for future business growth, we need to be close to our shipowners and brokers. Over time and as we grow as a company, the quality of the support network that we deliver – seamlessly interfacing the work of our regional teams with our head office in Gothenburg – will be key to enhancing our collective offerings to our members,” he added.

Source: The Swedish Club