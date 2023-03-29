Swedish Club Boosts Management Team

The Swedish Club is looking to the future with the expansion and restructuring of the Club’s management team. In a move designed to reflect today’s complex business landscape it has announced three new roles which will position the Club to anticipate and meet the changing demands of its members and business partners. This follows the strengthening of the Club’s regional presence with two new high-profile appointments in Hong Kong and London announced last month.

Thorbjörn Emanuelsson has been appointed Director, Underwriting; Johan Kahlmeter will step into the position of Director, Claims; and Magnus Axelsson has been appointed Director IT and Digital Transformation.

Thomas Nordberg, Managing Director of The Swedish Club, says: “I am delighted to welcome these three new appointees to exciting new roles in the Club’s management team. When I joined the Club, I was always clear that one of the first steps would be to ensure that the management team has the optimum functionality and the perfect task and responsibility allocation.

“We are placing two of our most experienced people in those strategically significant areas, Hong Kong and London. All our offices need to be as efficient as possible, with proper licences in all areas as we advance, and balance retaining ‘The Swedish Club’ brand and being part of the local business community.

“It is essential to adjust to developments in the industry,” he adds. “We have to be able to predict and be prepared to boost resources to meet demands. Our business is becoming increasingly complex, and our members need more specialisation in many areas. This means finding ways to organise the Club to promote in-depth competence is crucial.”

Thorbjörn Emanuelsson, the new Director, Underwriting, joins The Swedish Club from Gard, where he held the role of Vice President in the Hong Kong Operation. He has a solid background in marine insurance and in-depth underwriting knowledge.

Johan Kahlmeter, new Director, Claims, has been with The Swedish Club for 16 years and began his career as a trainee in the Gothenburg office. He has a specialised knowledge in the field of claims, and is currently Area Manager with Team Sweden.

Magnus Axelsson, new Director IT and Digital Transformation, knows the Club well, having spent 23 years developing IT projects for the Club. This new role recognises the digital transformation taking place in the industry, and the importance of the IT function in all the Club’s decision-making processes.

The first step in this restructuring recognised the importance of the Club’s Teams, with the appointment of Lars A. Malm, formerly Director Strategic Business Development and Client Relations, to the role of Managing Director and Area Manager, Team Hong Kong, and Tord Nilsson, formerly Director, Underwriting, Reinsurance and Risk Control to head Team UK in London.

Source: Swedish Club