Swedish Club celebrates the opening of its new Singapore office in style

The Swedish Club’s new Singapore office is now open for business and receiving visitors, and the Club celebrated this in style with a reception held at the Westin Singapore.

Members, business colleagues and local dignitaries were invited to join the Club in toasting to the future success of the new venture.

Lars Rhodin, Managing Director of The Swedish Club welcomed guests to the event, saying: “There is no doubting Singapore’s position as the leading global maritime centre, which will provide the Club with the platform to secure and further enhance our position in Asia. We are in a people business, and this means that we are especially pleased to be here in Singapore welcoming friends, both old and new, face to face. We look forward to working closely with you in this vibrant region.”

At the reception, Bocca Yan, Deputy General Manager, Dasin Holdings Pte Ltd. wished the Club well, saying: “Congratulations on the opening of the Club’s new office in Singapore. I’m certain that the new office will bring the Club a lot of success, especially with the determination and dedication they have towards the work. I wish them the very best.”

The Club’s membership in Singapore and surrounding markets has grown significantly over the past few years, and the opening of the Singapore office is designed to enhance accessibility for members and brokers.

Speaking at the event, Brian Png, Team Manager for Singapore recalled the beginning of his own career in Singapore and said: “We are here to offer something unique in the market – our ‘all in one’ offering, delivered via the personal support of my able team here on the ground. With your help and encouragement, we certainly look forward to exciting times ahead for this new office.”

Team Singapore starts out with five staff, offering both underwriting and claims handling. Located within the main maritime cluster of the city, the office allows for expansion and boasts a large conference room that will allow the Club to offer seminars and education and training programmes.

Source: The Swedish Club