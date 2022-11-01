Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Marine Insurance P&I Club News / Swedish Club celebrates the opening of its new Singapore office in style

Swedish Club celebrates the opening of its new Singapore office in style

in Marine Insurance P&I Club News 01/11/2022

The Swedish Club’s new Singapore office is now open for business and receiving visitors, and the Club celebrated this in style with a reception held at the Westin Singapore.

Members, business colleagues and local dignitaries were invited to join the Club in toasting to the future success of the new venture.
Lars Rhodin, Managing Director of The Swedish Club welcomed guests to the event, saying: “There is no doubting Singapore’s position as the leading global maritime centre, which will provide the Club with the platform to secure and further enhance our position in Asia. We are in a people business, and this means that we are especially pleased to be here in Singapore welcoming friends, both old and new, face to face. We look forward to working closely with you in this vibrant region.”

(left to right) Simon Blohm and Colin Soh, GDIBA, Tonci Zdunic, Asiatic Lloyd, Ben Hoon, Norse Shipholding

At the reception, Bocca Yan, Deputy General Manager, Dasin Holdings Pte Ltd. wished the Club well, saying: “Congratulations on the opening of the Club’s new office in Singapore. I’m certain that the new office will bring the Club a lot of success, especially with the determination and dedication they have towards the work. I wish them the very best.”

Bocca Yan, Dasin Holdings Pte Ltd.

Lars Rhodin, The Swedish Club, speaking at the event.

The Club’s membership in Singapore and surrounding markets has grown significantly over the past few years, and the opening of the Singapore office is designed to enhance accessibility for members and brokers.

(left to right) Isabel Soh and Mr Okayasu STC Shipping

Brian Png, The Swedish Club, welcomed guests to the event.

Speaking at the event, Brian Png, Team Manager for Singapore recalled the beginning of his own career in Singapore and said: “We are here to offer something unique in the market – our ‘all in one’ offering, delivered via the personal support of my able team here on the ground. With your help and encouragement, we certainly look forward to exciting times ahead for this new office.”

(left to right) Ruizong Wang, The Swedish Club, Lu Jian, Winning Shipping and Jang Yong, Supreme Maritime Services.

Katie Men, Iseaco.

Thomas Nordberg, The Swedish Club, meeting guests during the evening.

Team Singapore starts out with five staff, offering both underwriting and claims handling. Located within the main maritime cluster of the city, the office allows for expansion and boasts a large conference room that will allow the Club to offer seminars and education and training programmes.
Source: The Swedish Club

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software