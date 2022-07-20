Swedish Club’s Marine Insurance Course Virtual Once Again

The Swedish Club welcomed a record number of delegates to its 2022 Marine Insurance Course (MIC), once again offered online, following the success of last year’s pilot.

Nearly 90 delegates registered for the course, representing 55 companies and joining the sessions from 14 countries around the world. A broad cross section of the maritime industry was represented with people involved in insurance and claims handling in the ship owning and ship management sectors, as well as those from marine insurance brokers.

Explains Lars Malm, Director Strategic Business Development & Client Relations: “The MIC aims to give participants a basic understanding of all aspects of marine insurance. It has been designed to give somebody new to the sector a good grounding in the important aspects of marine insurance, whilst at the same time providing an excellent refresher to those returning to the sector, or who have come into the business at a senior level.

“We are delighted to say that we had positive feedback from the course and the participants appreciated its flexibility, which still allowed for interaction with other delegates during the workshop sessions.”

This year’s course covered all aspects of marine insurance, ranging from terms and conditions through to the practical handling of claims, and focused on the three major types of marine insurance, P&I, H&M and FD&D.

This learning was then followed by a series of interactive workshop sessions, where delegates could choose from a diverse range of topics including collision, General Average & salvage, personal injury, pollution, cargo liability, FD&D, and other liabilities.

The Club launched the online platform last year to enable it to offer the course despite the restrictions of the pandemic. The platform received very positive feedback from all who participated and the decision was made to run it online again this year.

In recognition of the unprecedented challenges faced by the world’s seafarers, once again The Swedish Club will donate to charity all fees received from non-members.

Source: Swedish Club