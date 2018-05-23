Swedish tech start-up in the global transportation sector achieves first milestone

Adnavem, a Swedish tech start-up in the global transportation and logistics market reached its first milestone when the first shipments arrived at the destination. This means that the marketplace is now validated and ready for next step.

The first pilot customer imported containers from Asia to Europe and on May 9, the cargo arrived into Gothenburg harbour.

The customer planned and made the entire booking on the Adnavem Marketplace. The Marketplace provides full transparency of the transportation chain and the customer could themselves choose a preferred supplier for each step of the chain. This means full control of shipment and no cost added by middle-hands.

“More suppliers and customers can now be added to the Marketplace, finetuning of the different steps in the transportation chain as well as upscaling of tradelines can start. Our first focus is the Asian-European trade lane”, says Andreas Wramsmyr CEO at Adnavem.

Adnavem´s mission is to drive change and enable a transparent way for companies to book and manage their transportation with full control and no hidden cost.

“This is a milestone for us. We now have a confirmation that our algorithms work and not only in theory. This is only the beginning and we are eager to continue on our mission to change how companies buy transport”, says Andreas Wramsmyr.

Making a booking on Adnavems platform is self-explanatory. An instant overview of where your cargo is – is only a click away.

“We were eager to try this concept. We believe in digitalisation of this kind of services and we have a need for an instant overview of our cargos shipment status. We have big hopes for this initiative and are honoured to be the first customer to try out the Adnavem Marketplace”, says Tom Nilsson, COO at Icebug.

Source: Adnavem