Sweet crude thirsty Vietnam finds oasis in Mediterranean

Vietnam’s quest to find the most affordable light sweet crude to feed Dung Quat refinery in 2020 may be nearing completion, with state-run Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical securing ample supply of cheaper Mediterranean Azeri Light crude.

Vietnam’s domestic crude oil production has declined in recent years due to naturally aging fields, prompting BSR to raise refinery feedstock imports sharply in the recent trading cycles.

The Southeast Asian consumer has been relying heavily on Brunei and Malaysia for the bulk of its low sulfur crude imports this year, according to Vietnam Customs data.

However, with price differentials for many regional light sweet grades rallying to multi-year highs and Vietnam’s latest current account balance flipping to a deficit, BSR had to step up efforts to diversify its procurement sources to lower the import cost burden.

BSR said November 29 that it has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan’s state oil company Socar to buy 5 million barrels of Azeri Light crude over the first half of 2020.

Socar Trading, the marketing arm of Socar, will supply the crude.

BSR, the operator of the 148,000 b/d Dung Quat refinery in central Vietnam, said it considers Azeri Light one of its strategic crude oil feedstocks following the government’s removal of the 5% import tax on crude oil effective November 1.

Azeri Light has the right specification for Dung Quat refinery system, said an operations manager at the plant who declined to be named.

Dung Quat was originally designed to process domestic grades, including Bach Ho Light and Bach Ho Heavy, Chim Sao, Thang Long, as well as some import grades from neighboring producers, including Malaysia’s Labuan and Brunei’s Seria Light.

Azeri Light is classified as a light sweet crude with a specific gravity of 35.3 API and a sulfur content of 0.21%. Vietnamese Bach Ho Heavy has an API gravity of around 35 and sulfur content of 0.05%, while Malaysian Labuan has an API of around 30 and sulfur content of around 0.08%.

In addition to Azeri Light, BSR will also import 8-10 million barrels of other light sweet grades, including US’ WTI and Nigeria’s Bonny Light in 2020 for the Dung Quat refinery, the company said November 24.

This follows its first spot purchases of both grades in 2019, S&P Global Platts reported earlier.

AZERI DISCOUNT

BSR’s decision to shift its focus to the Mediterranean market from Southeast Asia for next year’s feedstock procurement is a prudent move, as Azeri Light consistently trades at a steep discount to light sweet Malaysian and Brunei grades, industry sources and trade participants said.

The outright price spread between Azeri Light on a FOB Ceyhan basis and Malaysian Labuan averaged minus $4.08/b so far in the fourth quarter, minus $3.13/b in Q3 and minus $3.19/b in Q2, Platts data showed.

The spread between the light sweet Mediterranean grade and Brunei’s monthly official selling price for Seria Light crude was minus $2.86/b for cargoes loaded in October, minus $2.16/b for September and minus $1.40/b for August cargoes, as per Platts data.

“Vietnam is importing more and more crude oil due to faltering domestic output … so it makes sense to find the cheapest available source,” said a Singapore-based light crude and condensate trader, with close knowledge of Vietnam’s spot and term trade flows.

Vietnam posted a current account deficit of $107 million in Q2 after reporting a surplus of $1.97 billion in Q1, according to the latest data from the State Bank of Vietnam, the country’s central bank.

The drastic swing in the balance of payment was largely due to tepid goods and services exports to China, faltering domestic crude output and exports. The refinery feedstock imports jumped as a new refinery in Nghi Son, which began commercial operations in November last year, started to ramp up its run rate from late Q1.

Vietnam’s refinery feedstock import bills will likely edge higher next year as domestic crude output falters amid tepid state investment, industry and market analysts said.

“Growth of state investment remains somewhat lackluster, growing at less than 5% year on year amid continuing fiscal consolidation as revenue growth moderated due to slower VAT collection,” said Mizuho Bank in a note.

Vietnam is expected to produce 860,000 mt (210,127 b/d) of crude oil in November, 10.4% lower on the year, latest data from the General Statistics Office showed. Actual domestic crude oil production in the first 10 months dropped 6.7% on the year to 9.36 million mt.

