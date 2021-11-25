Swire Pacific Offshore: Notice of Cyber Security Incident

Swire Pacific Offshore (SPO) has discovered that it was the target of a cyberattack which involved unauthorised access to its IT systems. The unauthorised access has resulted in the loss of some confidential proprietary commercial information and has resulted in the loss of some personal data. The cyberattack has not materially affected SPO’s global operations.

SPO has taken immediate actions to reinforce existing security measures and to mitigate the potential impact of the incident. It takes a serious view of any cyberattack or illegal accessing of data or any unlawful action that potentially compromises the privacy or confidentiality of data, and will not be threatened by such actions. SPO has reported the incident to the relevant authorities and will work closely with them in relation to the incident. SPO is contacting potentially affected parties to inform them about the incident.

SPO is also working closely with data security experts to investigate the incident and determine what further actions it may need to take and will take all necessary steps to protect its customers and staff, now and in the future.

Given the active investigations, it would be inappropriate to make any additional comments at this time.

Source: Swire Pacific Offshore