Swire Projects completes first voyage to Western Australia Swire Projects, a projects and heavy lift shipping services division of Swire Shipping, completed its first voyage to Western Australia carrying 88 Ore Cars (wagons) for one of the world-leading resources companies, BHP. Swire Project utilised its 19,000-deadweight heavy lift multipurpose vessel, Johnnie Bryan, with lifting capacity of up to 480 mts, to carry the cargo departing from Dalian, China and arriving in Port Hedland, Australia.

The vessel arrived and completed discharge operations in Port Hedland in January 2023. This marks a major milestone for Swire Projects as it looks to expand its services to the Western Australian region. It plans to position more vessels on regular sailings to the region in the near future, providing reliable and efficient shipping services to its clients. “We are thrilled to be making our first voyage to Western Australia and are committed to supporting the growth of this important region,” said Namir Khanbabi, General Manager of Swire Projects. “We look forward to providing our clients with the highest level of service as we expand our presence in the region.”

Source: Swire Projects