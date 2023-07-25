Swire Projects Expands Market Coverage with Appointment of Commercial Agents in South Korea and Japan

Swire Projects, the projects and heavy lift shipping services division of Swire Shipping, announces appointment of representative agents in South Korea and Japan with extensive experience in the breakbulk, project and heavy lift cargo sectors. This decision aligns with Swire Projects’ commitment to strengthening its presence and enhancing customer service in key regions.

In South Korea, Swire Projects has appointed WorldFast Inc. (“WorldFast”), a reputable project cargo forwarding company. With over three decades of industry experience, WorldFast has developed strong relationships with leading companies in the South Korean market. Established in 1986, initially as a marine transportation and ship operator specialising in log and pulp transportation, WorldFast diversified its focus to include projects and breakbulk shipping and logistics in 2010. Today, the company boasts a dedicated heavy lift and projects team, providing project cargo forwarding services for oversized, heavy, and high value cargo. Their established connections with notable prominent local clients, leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies and related partners, make them an ideal partner for Swire Projects in South Korea.

In Japan, Swire Projects has appointed Keystone Logistic, Ltd. (Keystone Logistic), as its representative commercial agent. Keystone Logistic is a leading cargo agent and forwarder with unique specialisation in breakbulk, project, and heavy lift cargo. Backed by a team of highly experienced commercial and technical members, Keystone Logistic brings valuable industry expertise to this agency partnership. Their extensive knowledge of the projects and heavy lift sector, coupled with close relations with local and global industry conglomerates, will be instrumental in raising Swire Projects’ profile and supporting important clients in the Japanese market.

Namir Khanbabi, General Manager of Swire Projects, commented on the appointment of the new commercial agents, stating, “We are delighted to welcome WorldFast and Keystone Logistic as our commercial agents in South Korea and Japan, respectively. Their deep understanding of the market and extensive industry connections make them valuable partners in expanding our market coverage. By leveraging their expertise and relationships, we aim to strengthen our presence in these important markets and better serve our clients.”

The strategic selection of these reputable agents underscores Swire Projects’ commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers, building strong relationships in these key markets, and enhancing its global service capabilities for both its global bespoke sailings as well as a dedicated transpacific semi-liner service between Asia and West Coast North America.

Source: Swire Projects