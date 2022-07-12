Swire Projects expands MPP fleet

Swire Projects (the Projects business unit of Swire Shipping Pte. Ltd.) has entered into a long-term agreement with shipowner R. Braren for the charter of three handysize multipurpose (MPP) vessels. These vessels will service customer requirements in “bluewater” trades, carrying project, breakbulk and unitised cargoes.

This follows the deal announced in November 2021 for the long-term charter of six MPP heavy lift vessels with Nordic Project and Finance. Namir Khanbabi, General Manager of Swire Projects, said this latest charter arrangement “fits with the plan to expand our MPP fleet in line with our growth strategy.

These “workhorse” vessels will take Swire Projects’ growing MPP fleet to 15 vessels by year-end.” “We are delighted to work with R. Braren as Owners and look forward to forging a new and long-lasting relationship,” said Mr Khanbabi. The 28,000dwt handysize MPPs (or African class) were built between 2010 and 2011 at Huanghai shipyard, China. They will be renamed “Pacific Honour”, “Pacific Humility” and “Pacific Hero”, and known as the “H Class” vessels.

Mr Khanbabi described the vessels as “very versatile” and capable of moving a wide range of project cargo. With sufficient lifting strength and two or three decks to utilise, they are ideal for carrying wind energy turbines, tubulars, power generators, plant and machinery and other related equipment, alongside unitised cargoes and bulky large items.

The vessels will be chartered on a firm three-year period, with the option to extend. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled to commence from the fourth quarter of this year and into the beginning of 2023. “This latest charter agreement is part of a longer-term business strategy to expand in our targeted markets and sectors by procuring suitable tonnage from high-quality owners. That also enables our dedicated team of experienced specialists to deploy the assets optimally to deliver value for our customers and other stakeholders alike. Our vision is to be a leading provider of innovative project solutions and our customers’ partner of choice,” said Mr Khanbabi.

Source: Swire Shipping