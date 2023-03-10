Swire Projects’ New H-Class Vessel Embarks on Inaugural Voyage

Swire Projects, a projects and heavy lift shipping services division of Swire Shipping, completed the inaugural voyage of its first of three chartered H-Class vessels, Pacific Hero.

The versatile 28,500 deadweight multipurpose vessel has a lifting capacity of up to 150 mts and is capable of moving a wide range of project cargo. Announced in mid-2022, Swire Projects took three multipurpose vessels on long-term charter, to be renamed “Pacific Honour”, “Pacific Humility” and “Pacific Hero”.

The vessels have now entered the Swire Projects’ service starting with Pacific Hero. The milestone was made even more exciting by the interesting first cargo that the Pacific Hero was tasked to carry. Working closely with German based specialists in transport and logistics, TradeLink & Associates Bremen / KSP Transport Ratingen, Swire Projects secured a cargo of brewery tanks and equipment consisting of 119 packages of about 28,900cbm. The cargo was loaded in Rotterdam, Netherlands and discharged in Guaymas, Mexico.

“We are thrilled to finally have our H-Class vessels join the Swire Projects fleet and begin their work,” said Namir Khanbabi, General Manager of Swire Projects. “These vessels are a testament to our long-term business commitment to provide the highest level of service and efficiency to our clients. We look forward to seeing all three H-Class vessels in action and delivering cargo safely and on time.” The H-Class vessels are the latest addition to Swire Projects’ fleet of vessels, which includes a range of multipurpose heavy lift vessels. The company is dedicated to providing efficient, trusted and flexible shipping solutions for global industrial projects and to customers worldwide.

Source: Swire Projects