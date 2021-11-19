Swire Projects, Nordic Project & Finance Sign Charter Agreement For Long-Term Mpp Heavy-Lift Vessels

Swire Projects (the Projects Division of Swire Shipping Pte. Ltd.) and Nordic Project & Finance have signed an agreement for the long-term charter of six Multipurpose Heavylift vessels. The terms of the charter remain confidential. The long-term charters include 4 x 12700dwt and 2 x 19600dwt MPP vessels built between 2007 and 2011. The vessels will be delivered to Swire Projects from December 2021 as they complete their current charters.

“We are very pleased to partner with Nordic Project & Finance on these charters as we grow our core operating fleet. The addition of these MPP vessels is a significant leap forward in our plans and long-term strategy for expanding our projects business. We are looking forward to operating these vessels in the market and developing our service offering to the project sector,” said Namir Khanbabi, General Manager, Swire Projects.

Source: Swire Shipping