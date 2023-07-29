Swire Shipping appoints SSA Terminals for ports of Seattle, Long Beach and Oakland

Swire Shipping, a leading provider of sustainable and innovative shipping and logistics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of SSA Terminals as its container terminal operator for the ports of Seattle, Long Beach, and Oakland. The multi-year agreement complements Swire Shipping’s continued investment into the North American market, enhancing the capabilities of its recently acquired Westwood liner trades, as well as those of its US West Coast to Pacific Island trade (formerly known as Polynesia Line) and Sun Chief Express Ocean Service.

In particular, the use of SSA’s Terminal 18 (T-18), the largest container facility in the Pacific Northwest, will add extensive on-dock rail options, shorten transit times, and improve consistency for Swire Shipping clients with inland connectivity requirements via Seattle. In addition, the use of T-18’s on-dock rail will enable Swire Shipping customers to access a wider range of origins and destinations, such as to and from the Ohio Valley.

The agreement marks the continuation of a longstanding relationship between Swire Shipping and SSA Terminals. Ben Pike, Chief Operating Officer for Swire Shipping, said: “SSA Terminals has an excellent reputation for safety and performance within our business, and this proven track record is an important consideration as we look to continuously enhance our market leading services in North America. Underpinned by a strong Interior Point Intermodal (IPI) program and the on-dock rail capabilities of T-18, this agreement will also enable us to provide more choices to our customers and help them to build even greater reliability and efficiency into their supply chains.

Swire Shipping looks forward to supporting both importers and exporters to explain how they can benefit from this service enhancement.

Source: Swire Shipping