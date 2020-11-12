Swire Shipping enhances its SEA service to boost services into Papua New Guinea

From December 2020, Swire Shipping will enhance its Southeast Asia (SEA) service to connect Southeast Asia, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, Europe, Africa and USA with Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands on an 11-day frequency using two loops.

The service enhancement will increase the number of port calls into Port Moresby and improve the interval times between vessels arriving in Lae. Port Moresby will be served with a market leading frequency of 11 days, a significant upgrade from a 22-day frequency. Customers shipping from Singapore and Malaysia to Motukea Port in Port Moresby on the SEA service can look forward to a transit time of only nine days.

The new rotations for the SEA service’s two loops will be as follows, commencing with Changsha 2034S, arriving in Port Klang on 6th December 2020:

• Loop 1 (Challenger loop)

Port Klang – Singapore – Motukea – Lae – Honiara – Lihir – Kimbe – Port Klang

*Oro Bay and Alotau will be serviced as ad-hoc calls.

• Loop 2 (New Guinea Shuttle loop)

Port Klang – Singapore – Jakarta – Motukea – Lae – Lihir – Rabaul – Madang – Port Klang

Source: Swire Shipping