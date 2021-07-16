Swire Shipping expands product range to offer landside logistics services

Swire Shipping, a liner shipping specialist providing high frequency services in the Asia Pacific markets, has expanded its product range to offer landside logistics services. The new services include customs clearance, inland transportation services and bespoke project cargo solutions, which will complement its existing liner shipping products. Said Mr Jeremy Sutton, General Manager of Swire Shipping, “We continue to grow our business with the aim of enhancing overall customer experience and saving our customers’ time. We recognise that our customers need more than ocean carriage when it comes to cargo delivery, and have embarked on a strategy to integrate our liner business with the landside logistics sector.”

Optimising supply chains with end-to-end services

Swire Shipping will first offer its customers customs clearance (import, export and intransit documentation), inland transportation services and bespoke project cargo solutions. With dedicated teams in its key markets, Swire Shipping can provide local expertise and an integrated approach to managing and simplifying complex requirements. Customers will be able to enjoy the convenience of end-to-end deliveries with a single partner as the company can tailor solutions to solve their logistical challenges on sea or land.

Appointment of Global Head of Landside Logistics

Swire Shipping’s landside logistics business will be led by Mr Michael Arnold (Mike) who took on the role of Global Head of Landside Logistics in March 2021. Prior to his appointment in Swire Shipping, he has built and run logistics operations in Australia, Middle East, Indonesia, Malaysia and Hong Kong, including tailoring customer and market solutions as well as larger scale warehousing, distribution and transport operations. Mr Sutton added, “We are very pleased to welcome Mike to the business. With more than 20 years of experience in the logistics sector, we are confident that he will be able to launch Swire Shipping’s logistics activities in our key markets and take the business to greater heights.”

Source: Swire Shipping