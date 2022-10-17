Swire Shipping opens new branch office in Tonga

Swire Shipping, a leading operator of liner shipping services in the AsiaPacific, has opened its new branch office in Nuku’alofa, Tonga, on 1 October 2022. The new branch is Swire Shipping’s 24 th office in the South Pacific, strengthening its commitment to customers, partners, and communities in the region. Swire Shipping has a long history calling in to Tonga. For more than six decades – and via vari-ous liner services – it has moved import and export cargo, and now continues to serve the community via two liner services, Pacific North Asia Service and New Zealand Eastern Pacific Service. In the 1960s, Swire Shipping also operated a passenger cruise service that called at Tonga. Alex Pattison, Regional Manager – Pacific Islands, reflects, “Swire Shipping began trading into Tonga in 1959, and since then, with the support of our agents, we have established our presence in the country.

Now as part of a longer-term strategy to have our own offices where we have scale and makes sense to do so, we have set up the Nu-ku’alofa branch. This also reflects Swire Shipping’s continued commitment to communities in the Pacific Islands – to engaging with and investing in the communities in which we serve, work and live.” Taking charge at the new branch office is Christina Heng, who has been with Swire Shipping for over five years and brings with her a wealth of prior experience in transport and logistics. She says, “Having our own dedicated office in Tonga will help us to retain a key focus on our activities and allow us to deliver our customary level of personal services, all with the aim of ‘saving our customers’ time’. To achieve this, we will be working very closely with not just our customers – but also our partners – to scale up our presence and service in Tonga that will connect into and be supported by our liner network around the Pacific Islands.”

Conveniently located at ANZ Building, Ma’ufanga Business Centre, the new office will also provide customers and partners with easy access to the Nuku’alofa Port and is within walking distance from the Ports Authority Tonga. Alex adds, “The opening of the new branch office in Tonga will hold a special place in our history, being set up in our 150th year of operations. With sustainability taking centre stage for Swire Shipping in the next 150 years, we remain committed to enriching lives through connecting our customers and communities.” Supporting the local community Swire Shipping’s purpose is to enrich lives through connecting its customers and communities. With deep roots in the Pacific, the company sees it as both its responsibility – and a privilege – to be able to contribute to the local communities in a meaningful way. In 2014, Swire Shipping assisted in a charity shipment of used computers, filing cabinets, keyboards, and related office supplies from Sydney to Nuku’alofa for the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) of Tonga. NEMO is responsible for emergency management across the country and responds to all disasters including cyclones, tsunamis, volcanoes, earthquakes, and floods. Its New Zealand branch also stepped up this year to assist Rotary International with subsidised shipping, organising customs and documentation services, and sourcing containers for shipments of Emergency Response Kits to Tonga. The kits are supplied to strategic regional outpost locations in the Pacific Islands for disaster preparedness, and contain essential items including cookware, shelter, water purification, birthing kit, tools, some clothing, and hygiene essentials.

Source: Swire Shipping