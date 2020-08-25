Swire Shipping welcomes its second 2400TEU vessel, MV Chefoo, into its fleet

Swire Shipping recently introduced its second 2400TEU vessel, MV Chefoo, into its fleet. The vessel will be deployed on Swire Shipping’s South East Asia (SEA) service, which connects South East Asia to Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands. The SEA service is part of Swire Shipping’s comprehensive network that is focused on connecting global supply chains to the communities of Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands.

The addition of MV Chefoo into the fleet will enable Swire Shipping to continue providing industry-leading products in the markets it serves. The 2400TEU vessels were designed with the needs of Swire Shipping’s customers and its key markets in mind.

The high cargo capacity and cargo carrying flexibility of these fuel-efficient, geared vessels will combine with Swire Shipping’s market leading service offering to improve the overall customer experience and save our customers’ time. “Our purpose as a company is to enrich lives by connecting our customers with the communities in the Pacific.

We recognise that our key markets rely on shipping services to open vital supply chains and enable growth. Our continued investments in our business and the deployment of MV Chefoo further strengthens our commitment to facilitating growth and trade in the Pacific region,” said Mr Jeremy Sutton, General Manager, Swire Shipping.

Source: Swire Shipping