Sydney port developer plots green shift with plans to turn waste into fuels

The developer behind the container port project in Sydney, N.S., is branching out into the green technology sector.

Sydney Harbour Investment Partners (SHIP) has entered a joint venture partnership with QCI, LLC, a Michigan-based company that claims to have developed clean technologies to convert municipal solid waste, waste plastic and scrap tires into fuels and other useful products.

The project involves the construction of a waste plastic-to-fuel facility within the Novazone logistics park, which is adjacent to the Sydney port.

SHIP CEO Albert Barbusci said inquiries from QCI and a couple of other technology firms got SHIP thinking about making the port a green industries centre. SHIP representatives visited QCI’s Michigan facility and liked what they saw.

The Sydney facility will be privately funded, could create more than 100 jobs and could be operational within two years, said Barbusci.

“This facility would produce excess energy that would allow us to power our port and logistics park … fuel which would allow us to fuel our locomotives, trucking … some of the vessel fuel that would be required, so it’s quite an exciting opportunity for us,” he said.

Barbusci said the project does not hinge on the development of a container terminal, as the plastics and other waste can be brought to the site by truck.

He’s confident the project will obtain the necessary environmental approvals.

Steve Gillespie, the municipal councillor for the area, said he supports anything that creates jobs.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us, not only as the CBRM, but for Nova Scotia, to start playing a major role in the reuse, recycle aspect of the new technology. This is something that we can jump on and become a player in,” said Gillespie.

QCI did not respond to requests for an interview.

