Synergy connects Toulouse with Barcelona’s BEST terminal three times a week

HUTCHISON LOGISTICS SYNERGY will connect by train HUTCHISON PORTS BEST terminal in Barcelona with the city of Toulouse as of next November. The new rail service will have three weekly connections in both directions with the possibility of transporting 108 TEUs each way. “Our goal is to offer shippers in the area an improvement in the transit of their goods with a solution

that is completely respectful of the environment,” says general manager Pablo García. “With this service, Synergy brings maximum reliability and flexibility to our customers’ supply chains”.

Through this service, BEST’s logistics operator will bring to customers in Occitania the same advantages already offered in Aquitaine through the Noain terminal. “As in Navarra, we want to offer a competitive, quality and sustainable service, bringing our customers closer to one of the most modern and efficient container terminals in the world, with more than 200 direct maritime connections”, says Pablo García, who recalls that BEST is one of the most sustainable and technologically advanced terminals in the Mediterranean.

As the port of Barcelona has the three European gauges, this new service does not require a change of locomotive nor any kind of stop at the Spanish-French border, which guarantees a product of maximum reliability. SYNERGY will operate this service with the rail resources of the French company CAPTRAIN (SNCF group), which will in turn allow this service to be connected from Toulouse to other inland rail terminals in France such as Bordeaux.

Comprehensive quality Service

As it does in all other rail terminals, SYNERGY will provide an all-inclusive service. “In addition to the train, we have trucks for the last mile, and we have our own customs department to help our customers,” says Pablo García, referring to CARGO SOLUTIONS, the department created in 2021 to offer customs solutions to freight forwarders and shipping lines.

Through CARGO SOLUTIONS, BEST terminal ensures a rigorous control of the goods within its facilities and assumes with total commitment the responsibilities that arise, thanks to its AEO (Authorised Economic Operator) and ADT (Temporary Storage Warehouse) certification. Pol Clivillé, head of the CARGO SOLUTIONS department, explains that “thanks to our Customs Representative and Transit forwarder figures, we offer all existing customs solutions: clearance, issuance and discharge of transits, para-customs services and issuance of G5 messages, among others. In addition, as we are located in the same Terminal, we also carry out the Physical Recognition of goods service within BEST, on behalf of our clients”.

Source: Hutchison Logistics Synergy