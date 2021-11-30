Synergy Group Achieves First Ever Green Award For A Container Ship

A Green Award certificate is issued only to ships and ship managers that go ‘above and beyond industry standards in terms of safety, quality and environmental performance’.

Synergy Group, one of the world’s leading ship managers, has demonstrated its commitment to best-in-class operations and environmental performance by successfully securing the first ever Green Award for a container vessel.

Synergy Group secured the certificate for the CAP SAN MALEAS, a 2014-built, 131,095 dwt container vessel, after undergoing the Green Award’s quality, safety and environmental performance audit.

“The Green Award is designed to independently recognise ship managers that see it as their duty to owners and the environment to reach the pinnacle of excellence on environmental performance, so we are delighted to be the first manager to achieve such a standard for container ship management,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, Synergy Group Founder and CEO.

“Congratulations and well done to our diligent crew and office teams at Synergy Maritime Pvt. Ltd who underwent this stringent audit into our container operations.”

The Green Award audit process includes a full office audit to observe the company’s management system and its operational policies and procedures. This is followed by a two-stage ship survey which incorporates a documentation review and a survey onboard the ship.

The audit was performed by experienced surveyors working exclusively for Green Award.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome CAP SAN MALEAS as the very first sea-going container carrier to be certified by Green Award,” said Jan Fransen, Executive Director of Green Award.

“CAP SAN MALEAS, together with its ISM manager, Synergy Maritime Pvt. Ltd., is the first for this ship type. They are setting a very good example. We certainly welcome more involvement from shipping companies and ports to strengthen the sustainability portfolio for shipping. Together with our Incentive Providers, the Green Award programme motivates for cleaner and safer shipping.”

Green Award is a voluntary quality certification scheme that inspects and certifies ships.

Green Award certified companies such as Synergy Group are entitled to various incentives designed to encourage socially responsible behaviour including discounts on port dues, maritime-related services and equipment, and extra recognition across various industry databases. Green Award certificates are valid for 3 years.

Singapore-headquartered Synergy Group operates a diverse fleet of over 500 vessels and employs more than 18,000 seafarers. The ship manager recently opened its 25th office, further expanding a Synergy network that now spans 13 countries.

