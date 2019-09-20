Synergy Group Expands Its Shipmanagement Footprint In Europe

Growing demand from European shipowners for world class, technology-enabled shipmanagement services has prompted Synergy Group to open a new office in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The new office, Synergy’s 13th worldwide, is headed by Mr. Rune Zeuthen, General Manager, Synergy Marine (Europe) A/S.

Zeuthen joined Synergy Group in July and brings over two decades of executive level shipping experience.

The industry veteran started his career with A.P. Moller-Maersk, was a founding member of DA-Desk and has previously held senior management positions at leading shipping companies including Topaz Energy & Marine, Gulf Navigation Holding PJSC, Maersk Broker and Clarksons. Most recently he was Teekay Shipping Corporation’s Director, Commercial Management.

“Ship Management is to a large extent a matter of trust and Synergy Marine has earned that throughout the shipping industry,” he said. “I am therefore confident that with our strong foundations and leading position in the market we can bring new successes to the company in Europe.

“The new office gives us closer physical proximity to our European clients and will be the springboard to rolling out new services to meet the needs and requirements of current and future clients.”

Synergy now has a fleet of over 265 vessels and employs almost 10,000 seafarers. Crucial to its success is combining customised technical shipmanagement functions with state-of-the art technology to deliver high quality services at optimum cost.

“It is clear to me that our deployment of ground-breaking technology in combination with Synergy’s custom-designed technical services will prove that we have the best shipmanagement product in the market today,” said Zeuthen. “I am excited to be a part of bringing shipmanagement into the world of high-tech connectivity and AI.

“We have a plan for how we will grow our business and we are already executing it. I have always thought that as much as you have to focus on solving the problems of today, you can’t ignore the problems of tomorrow. Problems of tomorrow are only avoided though innovation and that’s where I believe we are strong.”

Captain Rajesh Unni, CEO and Founder of Synergy Group, said Zeuthen brings dynamism to his new role.

“We are delighted to welcome Rune to Synergy,” he said. “He brings a wealth of experience, is very forward thinking and adds value to shipmanagement. Rune is a perfect fit for Synergy.”

