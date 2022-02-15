Synergy Group ties up with maritime training pioneer Seably

Seably, the global online marketplace, welcomes the Synergy Marine Group as a new corporate customer on its digital platform for bespoke maritime training.

The Synergy Group is one of the world’s leading ship managers. Headquartered in Singapore, and spanning a network of 25 offices in 13 countries, it employs more than 18,000 seafarers. Synergy manages a fleet of more than 500 vessels, including the most complex LNG (including FSUs), LPG and vast 20,000+ TEU container ships, as well as oil and chemical tankers, and bulk carriers. With a strong focus on crew wellbeing, digitalisation and environmentally responsible policies, Synergy is at the forefront of transforming the ship management industry.

Martin Ackermann, Synergy’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “Continuous learning is at the heart of our culture at Synergy – and our commitment to helping our people upskill and thrive in an ever-changing world. Our engagement with Seably reflects our joint interests and shared values in putting seafarers first and improving safety at sea. Seably’s exciting new seafarer-centric digital training platform is the perfect vehicle for ongoing learning, training and development.”

He continued, “The dynamics of the new digital platform usher in a new way of delivering maritime training and development, providing relevant, content that is easy to understand and digest. It also means that our seafarers will have access to an increased amount of personalised learning material that will enhance their safety and overall wellbeing.”

Synergy’s decision to subscribe to the Seably marketplace was based on a number of benefits: Seably is a high-tech medium which maximises the new technologies in virtual training and e-learning. In addition, its mobile content can be used on all devices without the seafarers necessarily having online connectivity. It’s unique online platform offers exclusive courses for the maritime industry. Synergy employees will have access to company-owned content, as well as over 270 courses developed by industry specialists covering a wide range of topics and skills, including specialised wellness programmes, designed and created by health experts with the mariner in mind.

Rikke Olsen, Seably Business Development Director EMEA, commented on the signing of the Synergy Group as a new customer. “Seably is a strong offer for shipping companies. With the Synergy Group, it is a win-win solution based on shared values and an appreciation of the new learning technologies providing online and virtual immersive training anywhere, anytime.”

Andrea Lodolo, CEO of Swedish-owned Seably added, “We are delighted to welcome Synergy to the Seably Marketplace. As the maritime industry embraces digitalisation, transitioning to digital training has proven to be immensely beneficial in almost every way. Seafarers require continuous access to quality training and content. The Synergy Group recognises the value of digital online learning environments, where seafarers can access both their company-own training and an extensive range of wellbeing, industry and regulatory content available on Seably.”

Seably provides affordable and free access to the latest maritime training and development for real-life learning. Created by seafarers for seafarers, it delivers effective immersive learning for the maritime sector in a unique, digitalised, and online format, available virtually anywhere in the world. Uniquely, it has a shared revenue algorithm for the international community of course providers. The Seably platform can be accessed online and offline, at any time on land or at sea using apps, PCs and mobile devices.

Source: The Synergy Group