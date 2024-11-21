Synergy Marine Group Champions Onboard AI Agriculture for Healthier Crews and a Greener Future

As one of the first adopters of Agwa’s autonomous vegetable-growing technology, Synergy Marine Group is enhancing onboard nutrition and championing sustainability—pioneering this initiative alongside other key industry players Eastern Pacific Shipping, Seaspan Corp, Capital Shipping, and CoolCo in bringing fresh produce to sea.

Singapore, 20 November 2024 — Synergy Marine Group is taking a further innovative step towards enhancing sustainability and crew wellbeing by growing fresh vegetables on board its vessels. As part of a pilot project, Synergy’s managed Suezmax tanker “EFFIE MAERSK” has been using Agwa’s cutting-edge AI-directed cultivation devices since September. These units, which are about the same size as standard refrigerators or wine coolers, allow the crew to enjoy freshly picked vegetables in the middle of the ocean.

Eli Feiglin, Chief Commercial Officer of Agwa, said “The Agwa grower units represent a major leap in onboard sustainability. The fully automated process allows crews to enjoy fresh greens and herbs without the need for special skills or substantial time commitment. The crew members on Synergy’s vessels have been thrilled with the result, and we are excited to see the positive impact this innovation is having on their wellbeing.”

The self-contained units use artificial intelligence, cameras and sensors to regulate environmental factors such as ultraviolet light, water, fertiliser and temperature. By maintaining optimal conditions for plant growth, the AI ensures that the vegetables grow efficiently and meet the needs of the crew. The system is designed to be entirely automated, so the crew need only to monitor the process and occasionally check on the plants’ progress.

Agwa’s CEO, Oren Saar, said “Working with Synergy on this transformative project marks an exciting milestone for Agwa. Synergy’s forward-thinking approach to sustainability and focus on crew welfare align seamlessly with Agwa’s vision. Synergy’s continued advocacy for meaningful change sets a powerful example and reflects the trust and shared ambition that we are building together. We are honoured to collaborate with Synergy to bring this innovation to life, enhancing onboard nutrition and sustainability. Together, we are paving the way for a greener, healthier future for seafarers and the maritime industry.”

From three Agwa units the “EFFIE MAERSK” has up to four bowls of absolutely fresh salad per week, along with herbs for seasoning. This not only provides nutritional benefits but also reduces waste and lessens the need for costly deliveries of fresh produce, which often suffers significant nutrient loss during long voyages.

“This initiative is close to my heart as a fellow seafarer. High-speed internet access and shorter tours of duty are vital for seafarer satisfaction, but I’ve also seen firsthand how important fresh, nutritious food is to morale and well-being onboard. Among today’s increasingly health-conscious mariners, we’re observing a noticeable shift toward healthier, plant-forward eating habits,” said Captain Rajesh Unni, Synergy’s founder and Chairman. “Agwa’s technology allows us to serve fresher, healthier food onboard, directly enhancing crew welfare. This innovation also reduces food waste and delivers real-time benefits for the crew, aligning with our shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable maritime industry.”

This initiative aligns with Synergy Marine Group’s broader sustainability goals. The company aims to expand the use of Agwa’s grower units across its managed fleet, further helping to reduce the environmental impact of shipboard provisioning, including minimising plastic waste through reusable containers for fresh produce, while improving the quality of life for its crew.

Source: Synergy Marine Group