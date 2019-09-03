System Integrators Select ACO Marine Grease Separators To Meet Project Requirements

ACO Marine has noticed an increase in orders directly from other system integrators and original equipment manufacturers, some of whom manufacturer their own sewage treatment plants.

Between July and October this year, ACO Marine, a division of the US$1 billion ACO Group, was awarded contracts to deliver Lipator grease separators for newbuild and retrofit installation to several vessels. Unusually, the contracts were placed via system integrators or OEMs, rather than the shipbuilders themselves.

Mark Beavis, Managing Director, ACO Marine, said: “While shipyards remain our core customer base, we are seeing more and more system integrators specify ACO Marine equipment as part of the agreements they have in place with their customers.

“While some of these companies do manufacturer wastewater treatments systems, they often require grease separation units to prevent the buildup of oils and fats that may otherwise impede the performance of their own wastewater treatment processes.”

One project entrusted to a major system integrator and to which ACO Marine will supply a Lipator NS4-S-RM grease separator is a 170m expedition cruise ship under construction by an Italian builder. A similar unit will also be supplied to a second vessel in the series.

Retrofit projects to which the company has already supplied Lipator units via other manufacturers include Holland America Lines’ Vista-class cruise ship Oosterdam, and the FPSO Guanabara MV31 and FPSO Mizton MV34 units undergoing conversion for Modec at the DSIC yard in China.

A Lipator NS2-S-RA grease separator was installed aboard the first FPSO in February, followed in August with the delivery of a similar unit to the FPSO Mizton MV34. Lipator NS4-S-RM and Lipator NS10-S-RM units were installed aboard Oosterdam in July.

“Some of the retrofits we are involved with are a direct result of the 2016 entry-into-force of IMO Resolution MEPC 227(64), which sets more stringent requirements for wastewater treatment,” said Beavis.

“System integrators are undertaking a number of upgrade projects to meet the new rules and are specifying the Lipator systems because of its high-performance efficiency and ability to protect third-party sewage treatment systems.

“The effective and reliable treatment of ship’s galley water by the removal of waste solids (sludge) along with fats, oils and greases (FOGs) is vital to ensure the effective operation of the downstream wastewater treatment system.

“Failure to effectively separate and remove the galley FOGs and sludge will cause biological overloading of any treatment system and promote system blockages. Whilst there are currently no IMO rules regarding the standards of grease separation from galley water, once it enters the wastewater treatment system it must meet the IMO MEPC 227(64) requirement for sewage discharge which does not allow the discharge of any oils.”

While these third-party contracts are providing a new revenue stream, with ACO Marine expecting a tranche of repeat orders for system delivery in 2020 and beyond, orders received directly from shipyards continue apace.

Over the past twelve month, Lipator units has been installed aboard a naval patrol vessel, the cruiseship Amadea, and a 79.95m and a 160m megayacht. A third megayacht under construction by the same Northern European builder will take delivery of a Lipator system in early 2020.

Source: ACO Marine