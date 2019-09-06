T.Mariotti Shipyard selects Brookes Bell’s Systema™ software for the Safe Return to Port assessment of its new luxury cruise ship

Brookes Bell, the leading international multi-disciplinary marine, scientific and technical consultancy, has announced a deal with T. Mariotti Shipyard, a leader in the construction of luxury cruise ships, and partner Studio Engineering, for its market leading software Systema™.

Systema™ will be used in the design and assessment of the Seabourn Venture cruise ship currently being built for Carnival Cruise Ships to ensure the vessel’s compliance to Safe Return to Port (SRtP) regulations. Seabourn Venture is scheduled to launch in June 2021 and has been designed for expedition travel, together with an ultra-luxury and personalised service.

Systema™, a key product offering from Brookes Bell, analyses ship systems following damage caused by a flooding or fire incident. Based on a full inter-system dependency model, including the geographical location of components, Systema™ assesses essential ship systems for prescribed SRtP casualty damage and identifies critical scenarios that result in system failures.

The software also provides manual crew actions for recovery of failed systems and includes automatic reporting which forms the basis of the documentation needed to demonstrate SRtP and produce scenario specific crew manuals for use onboard.

Vittorio Vagliani, Head of Software at Brookes Bell said: “Systema™ offers improved accuracy and simplifies tasks for both shipyards and operators. We believe it is an essential component of cruise ship design as it is the only product on the market able to precisely validate system designs against Safe Return to Port regulations.”

Stefano Linimento, Senior Naval Architect at T. Mariotti said: “We selected Brookes Bell’s Systema™ software due to our positive experience with the software on a previous shipbuilding project. Systema™ provides us with a proven solution to the design and validation of systems against Safe Return to Port for our Seabourn project. It has been good to see first hand the investment Brookes Bell has made in the software since our initial use.”

Brookes Bell will provide demonstrations of the Systema™ software at this year’s Seatrade Europe convention from 11-13 September in Hamburg.

Source: Brookes Bell