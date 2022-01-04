Taicang Port still tops Yangtze River container throughput

The annual container throughput of Taicang Port in east China’s Jiangsu Province has exceeded 7 million TEUs for the first time, consolidating its leading position along the Yangtze River waterway for the 12th consecutive year, according to the port authority.

A special freight railway was launched here on Wednesday, connecting the port with the railway network.

The railway is expected to see an annual freight volume of 3.9 million tonnes, facilitating the transport of pulp, auto parts, high-tech and agricultural products, and even livestock from as far as northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Since the beginning of this year, the port has opened 10 new container liner routes. The port’s container throughput in foreign trade has reached 3.8 million TEUs over the period.

To date, Taicang Port has opened a total of 216 container liner routes, including 30 near-sea shipping lines, covering major ports in Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Russia.

It also boasts 51 domestic trade trunk lines, achieving full coverage of the country’s major coastal ports.

Shao Jianlin, director of Jiangsu Taicang Port’s administrative committee, said the port authority has planned to develop it into an internationally competitive logistic port with an annual container throughput of over 10 million TEUs.

Source: Xinhua