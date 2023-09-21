Taiwan August export orders shrink for 12th month; growth seen returning in Q4

Taiwan’s export orders contracted for the 12th straight month in August and missed expectations, as demand remains subdued due to factors such as high interest rates and weak demand from China, though growth may resume from the fourth quarter.

Export orders last month fell 15.7% from a year ago to $46.04 billion, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Wednesday. Export orders for goods from the island, home to tech giants such as TSMC 2330.TW, are an indicator of global technology demand.

The rate of decline worsened from the 12.0% drop in July, and trailed the 10.5% fall predicted in a Reuters poll.

The ministry has repeatedly warned that demand for Taiwan’s exports may continue to be stifled in the foreseeable future by high inflation and rising interest rates, along with the global repercussions of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The ministry said it expected export orders in September to fall by between 14.7% and 17.9% from a year earlier.

But the tide appears to be turning, the director of the ministry’s statistics agency said.

“Export orders in Q4 show positive growth based on what we’re seeing now,” said Huang Yu-ling, referring to the second half of the year when demand picks up for the traditional end-of-year shopping season in Western markets.

Weak demand for Taiwan’s technology products amid global economic uncertainty has prompted the government to forecast that the export-dependent economy will grow at its slowest pace in eight years in 2023.

Local firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW, TSM.N are major suppliers to Apple Inc AAPL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and other global tech companies.

Orders in August for telecommunications products fell 14.6% and electronic products fell 17.3% from a year earlier, the ministry said.

Orders from China were 2.0% lower, narrowing from a 4.2% dip in the prior month.

Orders from the United States fell 14.5%, versus a 18.6% drop in July.

Orders from Europe fell 33.6% versus July’s 32.0% drop.

Orders from Japan declined 16.7%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)