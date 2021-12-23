Taiwan buys 110,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin wheat in tender

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased an estimated 110,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in two consignments comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast in February 2022.

The first consignment, for shipment between Feb. 1-15, involved 32,470 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $448.18 a tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The purchase also involved 16,955 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein bought at $430.19 a tonne FOB, and 5,575 tonnes of soft white wheat of 10.5% protein bought at $437.61 a tonne FOB.

The first consignment has an additional freight charge of $49.25 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan.

Trading house CHS was believed to be the seller of the dark northern spring and soft white wheat in the first consignment, while ADM sold the hard red winter, the traders said.

The second consignment, for shipment between Feb. 8-22, involved 30,705 tonnes of dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $437.32 a tonne FOB from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast.

It also included 17,935 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein content bought at $425.10 a tonne FOB and 6,360 tonnes of soft white wheat of 10.5% protein bought at $421.75 a tonne FOB.

The second consignment has an additional freight charge of $49.62 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of the dark northern spring and soft white wheat in the second consignment was believed to be trading house United Grain while Columbia Grain International sold the hard red winter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)