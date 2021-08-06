Taiwan buys 48,000 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased an estimated 48,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Sept. 24 and Oct. 8.

The purchase involved 24,175 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $404.58 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The purchase also involved 16,015 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein bought at $364.13 a tonne FOB and 7,810 tonnes of soft white wheat of 10.5% protein bought at $364.99 a tonne FOB.

The deal has an additional freight charge of $57.81 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The seller of all the wheat was said to be trading house Columbia Grain International.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)