Taiwan buys 49,580 tonnes wheat of U.S.-origin in tender

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association purchased an estimated 49,580 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in a tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

The wheat was bought in one consignment comprising various wheat types for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between Nov. 6 and Nov. 20.

The purchase involved 27,780 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5% protein content bought at $403.53 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

The purchase also involved 16,690 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5% protein bought at $356.41 a tonne FOB and 5,110 tonnes of soft white wheat of 11% protein bought at $392.69 a tonne FOB.

The consignment has an additional freight charge of $63.00 per tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The wheat was all sold by trading house CHS.

In its last reported tender on Sept. 3, the association purchased an estimated 48,875 tonnes of milling wheat also to be sourced from the United States.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rashmi Aich)