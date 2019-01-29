Taiwan buys 55,000 tonnes U.S. wheat in tender

The Taiwan Flour Millers’ Association has purchased 55,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

The purchase involved a range of different wheat types.

The wheat was bought in one consignment for shipment in March and April.

The purchase involved 27,487 tonnes of U.S. dark northern spring wheat of 14.5 percent protein content bought at $253.32 a tonne FOB U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, traders said.

Another 19,613 tonnes of hard red winter wheat of 12.5 percent protein content was bought at $253.96 a tonne FOB and 7,900 tonnes of soft white wheat with 9 percent protein was bought at $241.56 a tonne FOB.

There is an additional freight charge of $25.75 a tonne for ocean shipping from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast to Taiwan, they said.

The wheat was all purchased from trading house ADM.

In its last reported tender on Jan. 9, the association purchased 111,650 tonnes of milling wheat also to be sourced from the United States.

Source: Reuters